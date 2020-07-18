expand
July 19, 2020

Caden Gardner was surprised by Albert Lea Hy-Vee floral manager Krystle Belshan and delivery driver Reid Ulve after his recent graduation from Albert Lea High School. - Provided

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

Throughout the month of June, Hy-Vee honored high school graduates with surprise, contactless gift deliveries across its eight-state region, according to a press release. This included deliveries at the homes of five recent graduates: Annika Riebe of Alden-Conger High School; and Jake Garcia, Caden Gardner, Sydney Nelson and John Jensen, all of Albert Lea High School.

Employees from Albert Lea Hy-Vee honored the recent graduates with a gift including balloons and a custom-designed bakery item, as well as an array of pantry, household and general merchandise items.

The giveaways took place recently as part of Hy-Vee’s Surprise Graduation Giveaway Sweepstakes. The promotion ran from May 18 through May 24. During the contest, nearly 6,000 high school graduates throughout Hy-Vee’s eight states were nominated by friends, families, school district staff or community members.

Nearly 150 winners were randomly selected to receive a surprise graduation gift from Hy-Vee during the month of June. Select markets coordinated local school district staff and friends of the graduate to be at the home to help deliver the gift. All deliveries were made using a contactless method with masks and gloves to keep everyone safe, the press release stated.

“Not only is graduation a celebratory, memorable event for graduates, but for community members, too,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “During these unique circumstances, it was important to Hy-Vee that we help honor local graduates with a gift, and a surprise, that they’ll never forget.”

