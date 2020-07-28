expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2020

House damaged by fire and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020

A fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday at a house at 10709 760th Ave., Glenville. 

 

Theft reported

Scaffolding was reported stolen at 4:35 p.m. Monday at 4 Second St. in Twin Lakes. 

 

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 10:37 a.m. Monday at 426 Adams Ave. Nothing was believed to be missing. 

 

Counterfeit bills reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday at 2530 Bridge Ave. 

Police received a report at 5:12 p.m. Monday of a person who had received two counterfeit $20 bills during a garage sale on Elmhill Drive. 

Police received a report of a counterfeit bill at 5:59 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Windows broken out

Police received a report at 1:34 p.m. Monday of a broken window at 323 E. Third St. 

Police received a report at 8 p.m. Monday of a rock that was reportedly thrown through a basement window at 816 Frank Hall Drive. 

 

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 2:52 p.m. Monday of a 10-year-old girl who was approached by a man in a light gray car who kept passing her taking pictures near the intersection of East Second Street and James Avenue. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported to police at 3:21 p.m. Monday at 133 W. William St. The incident reportedly happened overnight. 

News

Jacobson building repairs could cost $300K

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up across state; new cases reported locally

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

Health Updates

State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Health Updates

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

Education

Filing for school board begins Tuesday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Health Updates

2 more COVID-19 deaths; 650 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities investigating burglaries and other reports

News

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Business

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Health Updates

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in rollover near Twin Lakes

News

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

News

Torrential rain causes flooding in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

Minnesota surpasses 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Testing supply chain in Minnesota re-emerges as concern

Health Updates

Minnesota sees return of vaping-related lung injuries

Education

Albert Lea school board begins talks on referendum

Arts & Culture

New exhibit’s goal is to help people escape

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House of Representatives District 27A

Gallery

Tractors cruise through area