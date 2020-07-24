expand
July 24, 2020

Highway 251 detour to change; road west of Hollandale to close

By Submitted

Published 3:04 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

The detour for motorists using Highway 251 between Highway 218 and Interstate 35, including the community of Hollandale, has changed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour has entered its second stage, affecting traffic west of Hollandale.

• Highway 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale detour for Stage 2: Travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Highway 251.

• Freeborn County Road 26 detour during Stage 2, south of Highway 251: Follow  Freeborn County Road 26 south to Freeborn County Road 25 west to Freeborn County Road 45 north to I-35 north to Freeborn County Road 35 east to County Road 26 south.

The detour of Highway 251 east of Hollandale is complete, however, some additional paving work is continuing, so there will be daily lane closures with flaggers directing traffic in these areas. Brief traffic delays are likely.

The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

Project benefits

• Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

• Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

• Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

• Improving ADA access in Hollandale

• Replacing guardrail on Highway 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October.

Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change

• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

