expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

— Image courtesy National Weather Service

Heat index values to pass 100 Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 9:03 am Friday, July 17, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of south-central Minnesota from Saturday morning through evening.

Heat index values could reach 108, the weather agency said.

The extreme heat and humidity could significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should drink plenty of liquids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Albert Lea is also under marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Friday night, with damaging winds possible.

A second round of storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports

News

Heat index values to pass 100 Saturday

Elections & Campaigns

Don’t let COVID-19 stop your vote. Here’s how to vote by mail in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with shooting Waseca officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

Business

Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 8.6% after record high (with poll)

Business

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County records first COVID-19 death

News

Vikings fall to Saints in regional playoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home burglarized and other reports

News

Council weighs reopening splash pad, allowing rentals of city properties

News

Demand for jobless aid high, even as economy slowly picks up

Health Updates

State officials: ‘We are at a worrisome point’

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

Business

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

Business

Albert Lea manufacturing plant to close in September

News

2020 Mower County Fair canceled

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Business

‘Golf is up’ at Albert Lea courses

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

‘I try to stress the positive’

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota Senate District 27