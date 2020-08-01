expand
Ad Spot

August 1, 2020

Free school supplies to be available

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

BeMobile Verizon announced its seventh annual backpack giveaway, according to a press release. In an effort to support parents as the school year approaches, BeMobile will share backpacks filled with school supplies at no cost.

The event will be from Tuesday through Friday in each BeMobile Verizon location during regular business hours, which can be found at bemobile.com.

In light of the current operating conditions for retail stores, additional precautions will be taken for this year’s event. Backpacks will be distributed over multiple days and parents or guardians may call ahead to reserve up to three backpacks for pickup in order to prevent a concentration of people and make proper distancing easier. Remaining backpacks will be available on a first- come, first-serve basis. Backpacks will be handled only by employees and given directly to the person receiving the backpack. Children are not required to be present to pick up backpacks and no purchase is necessary.

“This one of our favorite events each year. Giving back to the community is so important to each and every one of us at BeMobile,” said Jason Prinsen, director of sales and marketing at BeMobile. “Our teams are excited to hand out backpacks and supplies to families. We are thankful to our employees, guests and communities for participating again in our annual event.”

During the event, BeMobile will give away nearly 5,000 backpacks to local children.

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea

News

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

Education

Free school supplies to be available

News

ITC Midwest to conduct line patrols

Business

‘I’m going to miss it’

Business

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG sues rodeo owner for violating COVID-19 order

Cops, Courts & Fires

DEA warns of scammers impersonating employees

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 taken to the hospital after Hayward crash

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in the area, one new person hospitalized from Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Signs stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

Education

Albert Lea district planning for in-person learning for K-5, hybrid for 6-12

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL to present return to play options Tuesday

Business

Chamber to provide 18,000 masks to local businesses