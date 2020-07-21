expand
July 21, 2020

ElVera Viola Kabe

By Submitted

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Funeral Service for ElVera Kabe will be held on Saturday (7/25) at 11AM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Matt Lehman will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks will be required for entry into the building. The service will be live streamed through the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook Page starting 5 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

ElVera Viola Kabe

ElVera Kabe (Martin) passed away on July 18, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea.

ElVera Viola (Martin) Kabe was born on October 12, 1919 to Gustav and Anna (Dornsbach) Martin in Litchfield MN. She attended school in Litchfield until her junior year. Her family then moved to the Blue Earth area where she graduated from Blue Earth High School. On November 9, 1938 she married Harold Kabe at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blue Earth. The couple farmed around Blue Earth then moved to a farm near Freeborn until 1979 when they retired. In 2001 they moved to Thorncrest for 16 years and then ElVera moved to the Good Samaritan Society until her death. She belonged to Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.

She enjoyed traveling to Arizona each year with Harold. Her most favorite hobby was collecting arrowheads and rocks of all sorts.

ElVera is survived by her children Galen (Bonnie) of St. Joseph, MN, Joel (Susan) of Marietta, GA, Andrea (Eugene) Thompson of Albert Lea, and Kristin (Richard) Geiger of Apache Junction, AZ; grandchildren Jason (Julie) Kabe of Buffalo, MN, Jody (Lynn) Knopp of St. Joseph, MN, Bryan Kabe of Rice, MN, Emily (Erik) Jarkins of Marietta, GA, Michael (Karla) Thompson of Albert Lea, and Anissa (Kirk) Johnson of Alden, MN; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

ElVera was preceded in death by her husband Harold; daughter Marlis in infancy; grandson Ross Thompson; brothers Lester, Erwin and Elmer; sisters Adelia and Edna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or donor’s choice. The family would like to thank the staff on Station #4 at Good Sam.

