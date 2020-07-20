Ellery Jordahl

Ellery George Jordahl “EJ”, was born April 5, 1944 in Albert Lea, MN went peacefully home to the Lord Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI.

Ellery grew up on the family farm and graduated from Glenville High in 1962. He worked with his uncle at Jordahl Meats in Manchester MN; shortly after high school, he started working at Wilson & Co. on the production line and quickly moved up to supervisor.

Ellery married Patricia Okland in 1964. He was involved with and enjoyed stock car racing from 1963-1967 and was a member of the local car club “Kingsman” in Albert Lea. Ellery loved hunting fox and deer with his family and friends. Ellery was also involved in several entrepreneurial ventures with his brother, Gary. In 1971, Ellery moved to Eau Claire, WI where he met & married his wife Marlys (Whitwam) of 49 years. Ellery continued his entrepreneurial ways throughout his life. In 1978, he moved to Osseo, WI and enjoyed farming and country living. In 1986, Ellery was born again and started a ministry of spreading the gospel of Jesus to family, friends and others using EJ’s Café as his first of many “tent-maker” jobs. Ellery enjoyed fishing, lawn care, spending time with his grandkids, playing cards (hand & foot”), cooking, visiting with friends, traveling, his public service on the Eau Claire County Board and most of all spending time with family at the cabin on Tom Lake, where he said, “This is God’s country”.

Survived by his beloved wife Marlys; Children, Jeff (Karen) Jordahl of Eau Claire, WI, Don (Jenni) Jordahl of Wadsworth, OH, Kim (Larry “Buck”) Lardy of Coon Rapids, MN and Ron Jordahl of Eau Claire, WI; Grandchildren, Grant Jordahl, Hattie (AJ) Krowiorz, Hunter Lardy, Austin Jordahl, Ethan Lardy, Carson Jordahl, Max Jordahl and Calia Jordahl; sister, Kathy (Hans) Karrais of Morristown, TN; sister-in-law, Darlene Jordahl of Brownsville, TX; sister-in-law, Elaine Mastin of Eau Claire, WI; brother-in-law, David Perez of Eau Claire, WI; Nephew, Craig Jordahl; Nieces,Cynthia Gail, Cheryl Hedman, Christine Curry, Tracy King, Dawn Ortiz, Angie Johnston, Amy Vogt, Amber Gray, Jessica Lowe and Jacklyn Perez.

Ellery was preceded in death by his parents, Nervin and Lucille (Hahn) Jordahl; 2 brothers, Ronnie and Gary.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Paul Smith, Larry “Surf” Von Haden, Chuck Davis and Jerry Henneman, and many more for their friendship. Additionally, the family would like to thank Dove Healthcare West and South, the CCU at Mayo Health Systems EC and the entire healthcare staff for their care, patience, and d edication.

A Celebration of Ellery’s Life is scheduled at 11:00am on Saturday July 25th, 2020 at 4428 Old Wells Rd. Eau Claire, WI, 54703. If you have any questions text or call Ron at 715-379-1663