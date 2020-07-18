expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2020

Editorial: Updated puzzle page to start in paper next week

By Editorial Board

Published 8:11 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

Thanks to the feedback we have received from readers, we are updating our puzzle pages starting next week.

When the Tribune reduced its print publication to two days a week, it also changed its puzzles because of cost.

It previously cost us $1,000 a month for all of our puzzles and comics in the newspaper, and we had to make a change to be more economical.

We are still working through COVID-19 as most businesses are, but we have been able to negotiate a strong price to bring back the crossword puzzles previously used in the newspaper that were a favorite for readers. In the future, we will also work toward getting back Cryptoquip, another reader favorite.

Though it may seem redundant, the page will feature three crossword puzzles. Each puzzle includes answers for the previous puzzle.

You can also save puzzles to fill out on the days we do not have a newspaper.

We hope you enjoy the new puzzles, and we hope we can continue updating these for the readers who particularly enjoy this part of the paper.

 

About Editorial Board

The Editorial Board of the Albert Lea Tribune comprises Scott Schmeltzer, Tim Engstrom and Sarah Stultz.

email author More by Editorial

Health Updates

Reports on “recovered” COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New confirmed cases decrease statewide; hospitalizations increase

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota’s First Congressional District

News

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Business

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

News

An annual family tradition

Business

More than 27,400 businesses applied for relief program

News

Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Albert Lea Tigers

Inducting a legend

News

USDA commissioner approves Minnesota hemp plan

News

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts

News

Palmer amaranth found in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arbery slaying defendant faces a separate state investigation

News

Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make policy

Education

Millions told full return to school in fall unlikely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

News

University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports