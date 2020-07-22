expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2020

Editorial: Let us know about good happening in area towns

By Editorial Board

Published 8:14 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Some stories we’ve had in the Albert Lea Tribune in recent weeks remind us of everything that’s great about small towns.

There have been stories about a group of Lake Mills friends and parents banding together to host a prom before one of the students left for the National Guard, stories about new or expanding businesses in area towns and a story about all of the effort happening in the 4-H program for students throughout Freeborn County, to name a few.

These stories are a reminder of the positive things that come from our small towns. Though small in population, these towns are always big in heart, accompanied by plenty of pride in what their communities do.

While many of the festivals have been canceled in the small towns this summer, we know there are still many good things happening.

We want to take another opportunity to invite you, our readers, to help tell the stories that make your community such a good place to live.

This is an especially tough time in our history with plenty of negative to go around, so help us share some of the positive. Small towns are as important to us as Albert Lea is.

If you have a fun or positive story you would like to share, please send an email to news@albertleatribune.com. And if something has come and gone, then don’t worry. We can still print your news. Send us the information regarding the event, along with any pictures you wish to include, to the same email.

Maybe it’s something the school or city is doing or maybe it’s simply a lemonade stand you took a quick picture of and wish to share. Whatever the case, we want to help share it.

 

About Editorial Board

The Editorial Board of the Albert Lea Tribune comprises Scott Schmeltzer, Tim Engstrom and Sarah Stultz.

email author More by Editorial

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

5 things to do this week

Education

Transforming a campus

News

This Week in History: Jesse Ventura wrestles in Albert Lea show

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 17-20, 2020

News

Walz close to announcing face mask decision in Minnesota

News

Minnesota judge lifts gag order in George Floyd case

News

GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

News

Trump says virus in U.S. will get worse before it gets better

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Featured News

Area youth hit the golf course

Cops, Courts & Fires

ICE detainee brought to Freeborn County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations increase statewide; new cases reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles damaged and other reports

Business

Local COVID-19 grant relief program expanded to help more businesses

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during riots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death

Education

School board approves changes to student activity fees in effort to increase participation

Education

Majority of A.L. 9th through 12th graders comfortable returning to school in-person in fall, survey shows

Health Updates

Minnesota’s 1st recorded child COVID death was 9-month old

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Jump in cases reported across state; three area counties see new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House GOP: No deal on bonding or policing bills

News

GOP leaders head to White House as virus crisis deepens

News

St. Cloud to consider mask requirement

News

Weekend tornadoes rip up trees, damage boats, outbuildings