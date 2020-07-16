expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Dorothy Jean Stegenga (DeVries)

By Submitted

Published 12:24 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

Dorothy (Dot) Jean Stegenga was born May 2, 1930 to Henry and Edith (Ashworth) DeVries in Albert Lea. Dorothy grew up in Hollandale and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

Dorothy Jean Stegenga (DeVries)

On April 20, 1949, she was united in marriage to Elmer Stegenga, “the best boyfriend ever” as she would always tell to her grandchildren. Together they made their home in rural Hollandale. She was a devoted homemaker and was multi-talented in sewing, quilting, crafting, creating beautiful flower gardens and also had the reputation of being a fabulous cook and hostess. She loved entertaining family and friends who always looked forward to enjoying her wonderful meals and goodies. Dorothy was an active member of the Hollandale Reformed Church involved in women’s work, choir and Bible studies. Her faith was strong and she lived her life serving her Lord.

In their retirement years Elmer & Dot took to the rode in their motor home enjoying winter months in Texas and summer months fishing in Canada. Dorothy, at age 90, passed from this life into her heavenly home on July 12,2020. She was a resident at Good Samaritan Hidden Creek.

Dorothy is survived by her children Barbara Ness, Albert Lea, Kathy (Dennis) Peterson, Albert Lea, Paula Stegenga, Waterville, MN, Scott (Chris) Stegenga, Pickens SC, Grandchildren Karla (Brian) Christensen, Derrick Peterson, Matthew (Mona) Paczkowski, Nancy (Travis) Fessel, Pam (Jake) Zimmerman, Ben Stegenga, Jonathan Stegenga and Nathan (fiance Juliana) Stegenga, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sisters Carol (Jay) Hadlock, Herndon, VA and Joyce Reynen, Austin, MN, sisters-in-laws Tena DeBoer, Marilyn Stegenga, Marlene DeVries and brother & sister-in-law Herman (Janet) Stenga, Soldotna AK, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, parents, parents-in-law Joe and Dora Stegenga, sister Sue Kaupang, brother Jack DeVries, son-in-law Jerry Ness, brothers & sisters-in-law Al (Bonnie) Stegenga, John (Karen) Stegenga and brothers-in-law Dave Reyrnen, and Wendell DeBoer.

The family will be ever so grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Hidden Creek in the 1 1/2 years she lived there and also St. Croix Hospice.

A private family memorial service is being held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on July 17,2020. Memorials are preferred to Hollandale Reformed Church, Hollandale Christian School and Youth For Christ.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with shooting Waseca officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

Business

Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 8.6% after record high (with poll)

Business

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County records first COVID-19 death

News

Vikings fall to Saints in regional playoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home burglarized and other reports

News

Council weighs reopening splash pad, allowing rentals of city properties

News

Demand for jobless aid high, even as economy slowly picks up

Health Updates

State officials: ‘We are at a worrisome point’

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

Business

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

Business

Albert Lea manufacturing plant to close in September

News

2020 Mower County Fair canceled

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Business

‘Golf is up’ at Albert Lea courses

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

‘I try to stress the positive’

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota Senate District 27

News

This Week in History: Politician walks with Naeve nurses on strike

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 13, 2020

Business

SMIF seeking applications for program