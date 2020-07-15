Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

No new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Faribault or Freeborn counties on Wednesday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County remains at 316 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and Faribault County has had 64.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated there are 22 active cases in Freeborn County, and three people remain hospitalized from the county as of today.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for other area counties:

Mower: three new cases, 994 total cases, two deaths

Steele: one new case, 266 total cases

Waseca: two new cases, 82 total cases

Statewide, there were 578 newly reported cases on Wednesday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 43,742. Of that number, 38,179 people are out of isolation and 254 are hospitalized, including 106 in intensive care.

The department reported eight new deaths statewide from Anoka, Dakota, Grant, Hennepin, Nicollet, Pipestone and Ramsey counties. Six were age 60 or older, one was in their 40s and one was in their 50s.

Five were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated there have been 1,518 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,180 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 12,452 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 790,497 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases