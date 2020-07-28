expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2020

Graphic courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up across state; new cases reported locally

By Staff Reports

Published 11:36 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 jumped 37 Tuesday across Minnesota, one of the largest one-day increases since the pandemic began.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 294 people are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care.

The state department stated there were 480 newly reported cases statewide, increasing the total cumulative cases to 52,281. Of that number, 45,987 no longer are in isolation.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Becker, Hennepin, St. Louis and Washington counties. All were ages 60 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total deaths to 1,580, of which 1,210 are residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department stated 9,081 tests were conducted Monday, increasing the total testing count to 979,988.

 

Local cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s total case count to 344.

One person is in their 30s and the other is in their 60s.

The department reported 327 are out of isolation, and no people from the county are currently hospitalized.

Mower County reported two new cases, increasing its total count to 1,054; Steele County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 315; and Waseca County reported two new cases, increasing its count to 117.

No new cases were reported in Faribault County.

 

Confirmed Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 25 0
Anoka 3,083 112
Becker 114 1
Beltrami 157 0
Benton 290 3
Big Stone 21 0
Blue Earth 783 4
Brown 73 2
Carlton 115 0
Carver 693 2
Cass 45 2
Chippewa 90 1
Chisago 156 1
Clay 717 39
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 159 0
Crow Wing 166 12
Dakota 3,565 102
Dodge 118 0
Douglas 117 0
Faribault 75 0
Fillmore 57 0
Freeborn 344 1
Goodhue 159 8
Grant 41 1
Hennepin 16,661 808
Houston 37 0
Hubbard 21 0
Isanti 101 0
Itasca 121 12
Jackson 65 0
Kanabec 23 1
Kandiyohi 648 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 60 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 14 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 187 1
Lincoln 53 0
Lyon 410 3
McLeod 118 0
Mahnomen 20 1
Marshall 26 0
Martin 196 5
Meeker 81 2
Mille Lacs 50 3
Morrison 79 1
Mower 1,054 2
Murray 118 1
Nicollet 271 13
Nobles 1,728 6
Norman 31 0
Olmsted 1,531 21
Otter Tail 155 2
Pennington 65 1
Pine 122 0
Pipestone 136 8
Polk 117 3
Pope 35 0
Ramsey 6,416 254
Red Lake 9 0
Redwood 30 0
Renville 53 4
Rice 956 8
Rock 62 0
Roseau 41 0
St. Louis 332 18
Scott 1,217 11
Sherburne 587 5
Sibley 74 2
Stearns 2,742 19
Steele 315 1
Stevens 15 0
Swift 51 1
Todd 410 2
Traverse 9 0
Wabasha 70 0
Wadena 20 0
Waseca 117 0
Washington 1,723 42
Watonwan 293 0
Wilkin 24 3
Winona 228 16
Wright 734 5
Yellow Medicine 43 0
Unknown/missing 186 0

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up across state; new cases reported locally

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

Health Updates

State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Health Updates

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

Education

Filing for school board begins Tuesday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Health Updates

2 more COVID-19 deaths; 650 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities investigating burglaries and other reports

News

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Business

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Health Updates

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in rollover near Twin Lakes

News

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

News

Torrential rain causes flooding in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

Minnesota surpasses 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Testing supply chain in Minnesota re-emerges as concern

Health Updates

Minnesota sees return of vaping-related lung injuries

Education

Albert Lea school board begins talks on referendum

Arts & Culture

New exhibit’s goal is to help people escape

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House of Representatives District 27A

Gallery

Tractors cruise through area

Business

Mayo Clinic Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin to reopen