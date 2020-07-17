expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

By Staff Reports

Published 11:28 am Friday, July 17, 2020

All but one area county had new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state on Friday. Provided

Freeborn County had five new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 322.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, six more people are out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 302 people. There are 20 active cases.

One person continues to be hospitalized.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for other area counties:

  • Faribault: two new cases, 69 cumulative cases,
  • Mower: three new cases, 999 total cases, two deaths
  • Waseca: three new cases, 86 total cases

No new cases were reported in Steele County, and the county’s total is 273 with one death.

Statewide, there were 669 newly reported cases on Thursday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 45,013. Of that number, 38,568 people are out of isolation and 252 are hospitalized, including 110 in intensive care.

The department reported seven new deaths statewide from Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Lyon counties. All were 60 or older, and four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. One was a resident of a group home or a residential behavioral health facility.

The department stated there have been 1,533 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,183 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 14,671 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 819,511 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports

News

Heat index values to pass 100 Saturday

Elections & Campaigns

Don’t let COVID-19 stop your vote. Here’s how to vote by mail in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with shooting Waseca officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

Business

Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 8.6% after record high (with poll)

Business

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County records first COVID-19 death

News

Vikings fall to Saints in regional playoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home burglarized and other reports

News

Council weighs reopening splash pad, allowing rentals of city properties

News

Demand for jobless aid high, even as economy slowly picks up

Health Updates

State officials: ‘We are at a worrisome point’

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

Business

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

Business

Albert Lea manufacturing plant to close in September

News

2020 Mower County Fair canceled

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Business

‘Golf is up’ at Albert Lea courses