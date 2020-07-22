Court Dispositions: July 17-20, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

July 17

Becky Kay Kline, 59, 700 U.S. Highway 69 RM 32, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 87 days for one year; credit for time served three days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130.

Daniel Salvador Duran, 20, 2403 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding – exceed interstate limit 70 mph out of urban 91/70. Fees $220.

Jeremy Chad Larsen, 39, 140 Fifth St. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation one year. Other diversion program one year. Fees $75.

July 20

Krista Lynn Arjes, 24, 370 W. Main St., Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Count 1: Offering forged check (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 81 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 81 days. Fees including restitution $4,087. Count 2: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check (felony). Dismissed.

Kenneth Alan Holmseth, 39, 60 Cedar St., Easton. Count 1: Driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Ashley Nicole Randall, 26, no valid address. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Fees $80. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for two years; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Count 2: Conspiracy to offer a forged check (conspiracy to commit – GOC) (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: Offering forged check (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Fees including restitution $1,528.89.

Carlos Alfredo Sanchez, 23, 8117 Florida Court N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 92/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.