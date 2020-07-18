Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

July 10

Sei Ko, 36, 501 Wedgewood Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault (misdemeanor). Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Fees $390.

Lori Beth Castro, 29, 105 Third Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree burglary (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Felony theft. Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement one day, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served one day. Fees including restitution $1,250. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Count 3: Theft (gross misdemeanor). Local confinement 365 days, stay 364 days for two years; credit for time served one day. Supervised probation two years. Count 4: Possession of stolen property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Nagendra Harish Jamithireddy, 28, 621 Glenberry Place, St. Charles, Missouri. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 98/70. Fees $280.

July 14

Hunter Arnold Benson, 18, 1786 Tiger Ridge Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding – exceed limit 60/40. Fees $220.

Richard Allen Morgan, 68, 301 Vine St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance, 5th degree (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement four days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served four days. Fees $580. Local confinement 10 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served nine days.

July 15

Dennis Jerome Knutson, 69, 307 Eighth St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Speed 60 zone 70/60. Fees $120. Count 2: No proof motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Jymel Dejuan Smith, 44, 13750 W. Colonial Drive Unit 3540, Winter Garden, Florida. Count 1: CMV – driver on duty in possession, under the influence of, or using drugs or other substances. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year.

July 16

Jose Manuel Huerta, 38, 1004 Eighteenth St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation six months. Fees including restitution $366.

Frank Lucellerson Tubbs, 42, 810 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – physically disabled; unlawful exercise of parking privileges. Fees $280.

Brandon Jeffrey Wertish, 31, Fort Dodge Correctional Facility No. 6158753, Fort Dodge, Iowa. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 92 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 92 days. Count 2: Receiving stolen property (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 92 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 92 days. Fees $80. Count 3: Receiving stolen property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.