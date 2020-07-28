Campus notes

Area students graduate

• The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Local students who received degrees were Skyler Hanson of Albert Lea with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and physics, and Rachael Wallin of Glenville with a Bachelor of Business Administration in health care administration.

Local students named to dean’s list

• The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester. Local students named to the list were Albert Lea’s Kathryn Flaherty, majoring in agricultural business; and Robyn Maxey, majoring in elementary education.