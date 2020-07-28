expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2020

Campus notes

By Submitted

Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Area students graduate

• The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Local students who received degrees were Skyler Hanson of Albert Lea with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and physics, and Rachael Wallin of Glenville with a Bachelor of Business Administration in health care administration.

 

Local students named to dean’s list

• The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester. Local students named to the list were Albert Lea’s Kathryn Flaherty, majoring in agricultural business; and Robyn Maxey, majoring in elementary education.

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

News

Feds launch Minnesota office on missing Indigenous cases

Featured News

Throne named conference Coach of the Year

News

Jacobson building repairs could cost $300K

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up across state; new cases reported locally

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

Health Updates

State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Health Updates

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

Education

Filing for school board begins Tuesday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Health Updates

2 more COVID-19 deaths; 650 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities investigating burglaries and other reports

News

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Business

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Health Updates

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in rollover near Twin Lakes

News

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

News

Torrential rain causes flooding in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

Minnesota surpasses 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

Testing supply chain in Minnesota re-emerges as concern

Health Updates

Minnesota sees return of vaping-related lung injuries

Education

Albert Lea school board begins talks on referendum