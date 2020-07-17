Campus notes

Local students graduate

• There were 816 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May. Local students who graduated were Karrin Olson of Albert Lea, Bachelor of Science in biology; Anna Bailey of Geneva, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; and Austin Suhr of Kiester, Bachelor of Science in animal science.

• Rochester Community and Technical College announced its spring semester 2020 graduates. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s 104th commencement ceremony was replaced this year with a social media celebration at the end of spring semester. Fall 2019 graduates participated, along with spring and summer 2020 candidates. Local students who graduated were Glade Churchward, Associate of Science in 2+2 human resource management: business administration; and Brodie Fink, Associate of Applied Science in CAD technology, both of Albert Lea.

• St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020. Local students who graduated were Albert Lea natives Annelisa Brown, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Lay Lae Htoo, Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship; and HannaLee Kingstrom, Graduate Certificate in autism and Master of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

• Area students graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul, following the spring 2020 semester. Local students who graduated were Albert Lea’s Parker Mullenbach, son of Bruce and Laurie Mullenbach, with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; New Richland’s Jessica Nafe, daughter of Terrance and Karen Nafe, with a Bachelor of Arts in organizational communication; and Northwood’s Granger Kingland, son of Douglas and Gretchen Kingland, with a Bachelor of Arts in community health.

Area students named to academic lists

• Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale). Local students named to the list were Erika Bute of Alden; and Madelyn Carstens, Sara Kabrud and Madison Lindely, all of Albert Lea.

• Local students have been named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Drake University. To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the president’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester at Drake. Local students named to the dean’s list were Katelynne Jensen and Madison Willey, both of Albert Lea.

• Albert Lea native Autumn Muilenburg, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list is comprised of students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.

• Local students have earned dean’s or president’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 737 students earned spring 2020 dean’s list honors from the university, and an additional 356 students earned president’s list honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs. Local students named to the dean’s list were Tanner Bellrichard and Courtney Evans, both of Albert Lea. Carter Simon of Albert Lea was named to the president’s list.

• Normandale Community College of Bloomington announced its 2020 spring semester dean’s list. Students must be enrolled in at least nine credits and have achieved a GPA of at least 3.5 to make the list. Mackenzie Waldemar of Albert Lea was named to the list.

• Local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA. Local students on the list were Albert Lea’s Christopher Abrego, Dane Brownlow, Sean Brownlow, Ruben Enriquez, Madeline Funk, Hunter Gade, Jazzlyn Johnson, Jill Peterson, Kathryn Rasmussen, Zachery Schneider, Claire Sherman, Aliyah Verness, Jonah Walker and Nathan Wallace; Alden’s Elynn Johnson; Clarks Grove’s Sydney Doran; Geneva’s Laura Worrell; Glenville’s Katherine Schiltz; New Richland’s Madison Piepho; and Wells’ Annamarie Andreasen and Annie Schroeder.