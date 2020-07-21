expand
July 21, 2020

Body found in Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during riots

By Associated Press

Published 7:45 am Tuesday, July 21, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS  — Authorities found a body Monday in the ruins of a Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during the unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The body, apparently of a man, was discovered as investigators combed through the burned wreckage of maX it PAWN on East Lake Street. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the body appeared to have “thermal injuries.”

Minneapolis homicide detectives have taken over the case.

A Rochester, Minnesota, man was charged last month with arson in federal court in connection with the fire.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the name of the victim as well as the nature and cause of death.

Rioting and arson fires broke out in Minneapolis following the Memorial Day death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who was pinned by a white Minneapolis police officer with a knee against Floyd’s neck.

