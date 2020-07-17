expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2020

Benito (Gonzales) Adams

By Submitted

Published 4:42 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

50 years old, from Nicollet, MN died at his home in Nicollet, MN.

Benito (Gonzales) Adams

No services will be scheduled at this time. Bonnerup Funeral Home is helping the family.

Benito was born on May 29, 1970 in Temple, Texas. He grew up in Alden, MN and graduated from Alden- Conger High School in 1988 where he played football, baseball and wrestled. He also attended MSU in Mankato. Ben worked in the restaurant industry as a cook, sous chef and executive chef for Red Robin and the Ground Round. He spent the last 12 years at Big Dog Sports Café of North Mankato until his passing.

Benito gave a lot of his time to others. He was a member of the St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea and enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Dallas Cowboys.

He found happiness while cooking his special ribs, eating and going to the casino. He was a big jolly person with pride and a sense of humor.

Ben leaves behind his brothers; David Adams and Gilberto (Rosie Cedillo) Adams Jr. as well as many loving family, extended relatives and dear friends.

Peace and Love Always!

Health Updates

Reports on “recovered” COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New confirmed cases decrease statewide; hospitalizations increase

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota’s First Congressional District

News

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Business

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

News

An annual family tradition

Business

More than 27,400 businesses applied for relief program

News

Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Albert Lea Tigers

Inducting a legend

News

USDA commissioner approves Minnesota hemp plan

News

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts

News

Palmer amaranth found in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arbery slaying defendant faces a separate state investigation

News

Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make policy

Education

Millions told full return to school in fall unlikely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

News

University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports