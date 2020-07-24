expand
July 24, 2020

Emily Belshan and Josh Howe

Belshan & Howe

By Submitted

Published 3:09 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

Emily Belshan and Josh Howe of Albert Lea were married June 13, 2020, at the bride’s parents’ residence in Glenville. Wesley Rueter was the officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Bart and Kathy Belshan of Glenville.

The groom is the son of Patrick Howe and Lyz Dobberstein of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

“While the COVID pandemic resulted in some tweaking to our original plans, we enjoyed a very intimate backyard wedding with our closest family members present,” the couple said in their wedding announcement submission. “We were able to incorporate social distancing to our reception by having a drive-thru option for family and friends that wished to stop and see us newlyweds from safely inside their vehicles.”

