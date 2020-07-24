Arleen M. Rasmussen, 84, of Cambridge, WI passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.

Arleen was born on May 23, 1936 in Albert Lea, MN to Carl and Louise (Jensen) Rasmussen of Clarks Grove. She was baptized at North Freeborn Lutheran Church in Clarks Grove, and later confirmed at the church in 1950.

In 1954, Arleen graduated Albert Lea High School. After graduation Arleen worked at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. She later attended nursing school in Madison, WI and earned an associate degree as an LPN in 1958. She worked for 34 years as LPN at the U-W Hospital Dermatology Clinic. After retiring, she made her home in Cambridge, WI.

Arleen is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Strandlie, Stoughton WI; Paul (Ann) Dahl, Bloomington, MN; Lynette (Robert) Paulsen, Kimberly City, MO; Denise (Don) Mehltretter, Cambridge, WI; Scott Dahl, Kimberly City, MO; and many great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Sister, Margaret (Stanley) Dahl; and Brother, Leo (Francis) Rasmussen.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday August 15th at North Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery, Clarks Grove.

Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, Albert Lea, is assisting the Family.