An annual family tradition

On July 12, the 36th annual Keating Open golf tournament took place at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club. The “Open” is a family event comprised of children and grandchildren of Mary Keating and her late husband, Ray Keating. It started in 1984 and has been an annual event — with every other year in Albert Lea and the other year in a location and state of one of their nine children and their spouses. This year’s event was abnormal due to COVID-19, so the group of 32 golfers wore “Keating Open 2020” face masks for a photo. - Provided