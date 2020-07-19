Albert Lea woman struck, killed by train in Wisconsin

A 70-year-old Albert Lea woman was killed Saturday afternoon when she was truck by a train in western Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office stated Linda Sanden was walking with fishing gear across railroad tracks in Alma, Wisconsin, near the Mississippi River, at about 12:23 p.m., when she was struck by an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. The crossing was near the 300 block of South Main Street, which people commonly use for fishing.

Authorities said initial investigation of the incident indicated Sanden and a family member were getting ready to go fishing.

Train crews made efforts to warn Sanden and attempted to stop the train but were not able to do so in time.

Emergency crews found Sanden near the crossing with fatal injuries.