Albert Lea law firm hires a new attorney, former police officer

The law firm of Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd. announced a new addition to its team of attorneys, according to a press release. David Doppelhammer will join the law firm this fall.

Doppelhammer is a native of Albert Lea and graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul at the top of his class. Prior to completing law school, he served area residents for 19 years as a police officer with the Albert Lea Police Department. During that time he received multiple awards, including meritorious service and community service. Doppelhammer has chosen to continue serving the individual needs of clients who live and work in the community by joining Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd. Doppelhammer believes in finding effective solutions by building relationships and understanding each client’s unique interests, the release stated. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Doppelhammer is currently clerking for Judge Kevin H. Siefken in the Third Judicial District in Mower County. He is married to Melissa Doppelhammer. They have two children who are both active in youth sports.

“Dave is a tremendous addition to our team. He fully understands and appreciates our commitment to client-oriented solutions and community service,” said managing attorney Matt Benda in the press release. “He has already established himself as a strong advocate for our community. We are excited to add him to our team as we continue our long tradition in the community.”

Doppelhammer joins Benda, along with Dan Kolker, Stephanie Haedt and Eythan Frandle. The firm provides legal services in business law, agricultural law, employment law, estate planning, family law, real estate, probate/trust law, long term care planning and medical assistance.

Those who would like to know more about Doppelhammer or the law firm of Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda can call 507-373-6491 or visit www.AlbertLeaLaw.com. People can also follow the “rehab” of the former Elks building at the #elksjourney tab on the website, the release stated, as the firm hopes to be at the new location by the end of 2020.