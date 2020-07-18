Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Valuations for building permits issued by the city of Albert Lea’s Planning and Development Department have passed $21.6 million for the first six months of the year.

The city issued 24 building permits with a valuation of $1,384,116 million during June and 30 building permits with a valuation of $5,366,945 during May.

This compares to the city’s report at the end of June 2019, which showed a permit valuation of $17,354,017.

This year’s permit valuations were boosted by the permit valued at $13.7 million for the new Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services building in April that is underway.

In May, significant increases came from a permit with a valuation of $2.4 million for a remodel of an existing office at 77847 209th St. and a 14,329-square-foot addition, and a permit with a valuation of $2.5 million for a new Veterans Affairs medical clinic at 2115 Main St.

In June, a permit with a valuation of about $838,000 for re-roofing at Southwest Middle School was filed for the Albert Lea school district, and a permit for a new home valued at $335,000 was granted on Hale Drive.