July 19, 2020

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

By Staff Reports

Published 8:16 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

Valuations for building permits issued by the city of Albert Lea’s Planning and Development Department have passed $21.6 million for the first six months of the year.

The city issued 24 building permits with a valuation of $1,384,116 million during June and 30 building permits with a valuation of $5,366,945 during May.

This compares to the city’s report at the end of June 2019, which showed a permit valuation of $17,354,017.

This year’s permit valuations were boosted by the permit valued at $13.7 million for the new Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services building in April that is underway.

In May, significant increases came from a permit with a valuation of $2.4 million for a remodel of an existing office at 77847 209th St. and a 14,329-square-foot addition, and a permit with a valuation of $2.5 million for a new Veterans Affairs medical clinic at 2115 Main St.

In June, a permit with a valuation of about $838,000 for re-roofing at Southwest Middle School was filed for the Albert Lea school district, and a permit for a new home valued at $335,000 was granted on Hale Drive.

 

