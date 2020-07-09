expand
July 19, 2020

9 Bulldogs named All-Conference selections

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:23 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

The Lake Mills softball and baseball teams came together for a total of nine nominations to the Top of Iowa West All-Conference teams, including a Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards.

The baseball team earned two first team selections, two second team selections, an honorable mention, a Player of the Year award and a Coach of the Year award.

Junior Casey Hanson and freshman Brady Hanson were the two Bulldogs named to the All-Conference first team. Casey Hanson was also honored as the Conference Player of the Year.

Seniors Mason Fritz and Chett Helming made the All-Conference second team and senior Jackson Rice was named to the honorable mention list.

Chris Throne was awarded the Conference Coach of the Year award. The Bulldogs ended the season with a 8-7 record after a late-season five-game losing skid put an end to their season.

On the softball diamond, three Bulldogs were selected to various All-Conference teams.

Senior Jessa Gasteiger was the lone player to be selected to the All-Conference first team, while fellow senior Hope Levine was awarded a second team honor. Freshman Madison Edwards was named an honorable mention.

The Bulldog’s softball team ended the year with a 2-12 record.

