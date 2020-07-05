5 things to do this week

1. Nation of Patriots tour

American Legion Riders on Friday will escort the American flag to Albert Lea American Legion Post 56, 142 N. Broadway Ave. in downtown Albert Lea, as part of the Nation of Patriots tour. The coordinated and socially distanced ride will leave from Harley-Davidson in Mason City and arrive in Albert Lea sometime around 5 p.m. at Bomgaars before going to the Legion. The tour will then leave Saturday for Crow River Harley-Davidson in Delano, according to the Nation of Patriots website.

2. Live music

Jeff Reinartz will play an acoustic show from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Worth Brewing Co., 835 Central Ave. in Northwood. Reinartz is an area musician who has played in several bands, including The Amish Playboyz and currently as a member of The Ripdoozers and Mac & Reino. His solo music leans toward folk and soft rock, according to the event’s Facebook page, but he plays an eclectic variety of cover songs with an occasional original from his EP, “Can’t Go Back,” which will be available Friday.

3. Garden tour extended

Holly Hunnicutt’s garden tour has been extended to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at her home, 31679 640th Ave. in Hartland. Free will donations will be accepted, and Hunnicutt’s cottage goods or organic canning will be for sale. Refreshments and samples will be available. Those who need directions or have questions can call 507-383-8197.

4. Farmers markets

The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.

5. Bayside Skiers

The Bayside Ski Team continues its weekly waterski shows with a performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Edgewater Bay. Those attending are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets. The show is free, but a $3 donation per person is encouraged. There is a 250-person max limit and social distancing guidelines will be in place. The Peppered Cow food truck will be ready to serve starting at 5:30 p.m.