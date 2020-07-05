5 things to do this week

1. Drive-in movie

A drive-in showing of “Abominable” will be at 9:15 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive in Albert Lea. The cost is $5 per vehicle — with no more than 10 people to a vehicle — and pre-registration must be done at www.cityofalbertlea.org or 507-377-4370, as space is limited. Entry begins at 8:30 p.m., and, if needed, the rain date is Saturday. All patrons must remain in their parking space, but can get out of their vehicle to sit, and cars must be parked one parking stall away from other cars. Restroom facilities are not available and food and beverages will not be served, but food and non-alcoholic beverages can be brought in by patrons.

2. ‘In the Garden’ exhibit

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative has opened its next exhibit, “In the Garden.” The show opened Friday and runs through Aug. 29. According to a press release, the exhibit is “offered as a lighthearted escape from worries and cares for anyone who would like to visit our gallery and view our artists’ perspective on this relaxing theme. There will be surprises for plant lovers showing up throughout the duration.” The gallery, at 224 S. Broadway Ave. in downtown Albert Lea, will now be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment for those willing to wear a mask and respect the five-person maximum limit for the time being, the release stated.

3. Garden tour

Holly Hunnicutt will host a garden tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at her home, 31679 640th Ave. in Hartland. Free will donations will be accepted, and Hunnicutt’s cottage goods or organic canning will be for sale. Refreshments and samples will be available. Those who need directions or have questions can call 507-383-8197.

4. Stir Crazy Challenge

The Albert Lea Family Y is hosting a self-paced 5k throughout the week. All participants have to do is register, clock in their miles and report to the Y, 2021 W. Main St. in Albert Lea, when they are finished to be entered to win prizes. The challenge started Monday and runs through Friday.

5. Backpack giveaway

Wireless World will host its third annual Backpack to School event. The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday or while supplies last at the business, 140 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. Backpacks filled with supplies for children in kindergarten through 12th grade will be distributed at no cost, but a child must be present to claim their free backpack.