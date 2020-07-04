expand
July 31, 2020

Authorities respond Thursday afternoon to a crash at the intersection of Freeborn County roads 26 and 46 in Hayward. Provided

4 taken to the hospital after Hayward crash

By Sarah Stultz

Published 12:33 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Four people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided Thursday afternoon in Hayward.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 report of the crash at 12:23 p.m. at the intersection of Freeborn County roads 26 and 46.

The Sheriff’s Office stated an 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Nor Poe, 45, of Albert Lea; August Thaw, 32, of Lincoln, Nebraska; and an 8-year-old boy were taken by Mayo Ambulance to the Albert Lea hospital.

A fifth person, Jennifer Kuznia, 28, of Lake Orion, Michigan, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities stated Poe was driving westbound on Freeborn County Road 46 in a Honda SUV with three passengers when her vehicle collided with a Jeep, driven by Kuznia, that was southbound on Freeborn County Road 26.

Kuznia’s passenger, Joseph Damman, 35, was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the crash is still under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Also assisting at the scene were the Hayward and Albert Lea fire departments.

