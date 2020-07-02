expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:36 am Friday, July 17, 2020

A male was reportedly shot in the arm at 7:22 a.m. Thursday at 1201 Gene Ave. 

Police stated the suspect was known to the victim. 

They did not have an update on the man’s condition, but at the time of the shooting, was thought to be not life-threatening. 

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

 

2 juveniles arrested for tampering with motor vehicles 

Albert Lea police arrested two juveniles for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1100 block of Plainview Lane Thursday night, according to the department’s Facebook page. Officers took two reports of motor vehicle tampering in the 1100 and 1300 block of Plainview Lane shortly after the arrest that have also been tied to the juveniles, and officers believe the juveniles likely entered other vehicles east of the 1300 block of Plainview Lane. They asked anyone who had a vehicle tampered with in the area, regardless of whether any items were taken, to contact the police department. The post reminded people to lock their vehicles, garages and homes. 

 

Window shot out

A window was reported shot out of a porch at 1007 Dunham St. at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police. 

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 12:38 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

 

Bike stolen

A blue mountain bike was reported stolen at 2:40 p.m. Thursday out of the backyard at 613 Minnesota Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 3:08 p.m. Thursday at 134 W. William St. 

 

Man arrested for violation

Police arrested Nathan Alancain Halverson, 33, on a Department of Corrections violation at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at 608 E. Park Ave. 

 

1 arrested for financial transaction fraud

Police arrested Sean David Bogren, 51, for felony financial transaction fraud at 9:24 p.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports

News

Heat index values to pass 100 Saturday

Elections & Campaigns

Don’t let COVID-19 stop your vote. Here’s how to vote by mail in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with shooting Waseca officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

Business

Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 8.6% after record high (with poll)

Business

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County records first COVID-19 death

News

Vikings fall to Saints in regional playoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home burglarized and other reports

News

Council weighs reopening splash pad, allowing rentals of city properties

News

Demand for jobless aid high, even as economy slowly picks up

Health Updates

State officials: ‘We are at a worrisome point’

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

Business

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

Business

Albert Lea manufacturing plant to close in September

News

2020 Mower County Fair canceled

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Business

‘Golf is up’ at Albert Lea courses

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

‘I try to stress the positive’

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota Senate District 27