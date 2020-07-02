Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports

A male was reportedly shot in the arm at 7:22 a.m. Thursday at 1201 Gene Ave.

Police stated the suspect was known to the victim.

They did not have an update on the man’s condition, but at the time of the shooting, was thought to be not life-threatening.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

2 juveniles arrested for tampering with motor vehicles

Albert Lea police arrested two juveniles for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1100 block of Plainview Lane Thursday night, according to the department’s Facebook page. Officers took two reports of motor vehicle tampering in the 1100 and 1300 block of Plainview Lane shortly after the arrest that have also been tied to the juveniles, and officers believe the juveniles likely entered other vehicles east of the 1300 block of Plainview Lane. They asked anyone who had a vehicle tampered with in the area, regardless of whether any items were taken, to contact the police department. The post reminded people to lock their vehicles, garages and homes.

Window shot out

A window was reported shot out of a porch at 1007 Dunham St. at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 12:38 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

Bike stolen

A blue mountain bike was reported stolen at 2:40 p.m. Thursday out of the backyard at 613 Minnesota Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 3:08 p.m. Thursday at 134 W. William St.

Man arrested for violation

Police arrested Nathan Alancain Halverson, 33, on a Department of Corrections violation at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at 608 E. Park Ave.

1 arrested for financial transaction fraud

Police arrested Sean David Bogren, 51, for felony financial transaction fraud at 9:24 p.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St.