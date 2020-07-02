2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Deputies arrested Heidi Christine Fredericks, 50, for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles by person not prescription, possession of prescription medication not prescribed to the person, theft or possession of identity with intent of fraud and bringing contraband into a correctional facility at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 200th Street in Hayward. Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Crews, 29, for fifth-degree drug possession.

Mail reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of mail that was believed to be stolen at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday at 21253 890th Ave., Oakland.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Brandon James Roberts, 26, on a Mower County warrant at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a suspicious car on property at 82979 Minnesota Highway 251 in Hollandale.

Police arrested Lacey Beth Wellentin, 35, on a Blue Earth County warrant at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday at 406 Court St.

Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 20, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft of a child that was already claimed as a dependent on another tax return at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea.